Douglas Baker, 1 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery

Anne Chittam, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Marvin Eddy Jr., 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home

Angie Fowler, 12 p.m., Parkway Church of God

Sandra Holmes, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens

Maxine Ingram, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Venice Johnson Jr., 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer

Dallas Letson, 3 p.m., Oak Grove FCM Church

Deborah Richards, 4:30-6 p.m. visitation, Collins-Burke Funeral Home, Jasper

John Ryan, 1-3 visitation, Peck Funeral Home

Marty Tidwell, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Craig Tyson, 12:30 p.m., Decatur Baptist Church

Romelia Walker, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery

Jeryl Wallace, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery

