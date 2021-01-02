Douglas Baker, 1 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Anne Chittam, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Marvin Eddy Jr., 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Angie Fowler, 12 p.m., Parkway Church of God
Sandra Holmes, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Maxine Ingram, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Venice Johnson Jr., 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Dallas Letson, 3 p.m., Oak Grove FCM Church
Deborah Richards, 4:30-6 p.m. visitation, Collins-Burke Funeral Home, Jasper
John Ryan, 1-3 visitation, Peck Funeral Home
Marty Tidwell, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Craig Tyson, 12:30 p.m., Decatur Baptist Church
Romelia Walker, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Jeryl Wallace, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.