Gregory Fuqua, 12 p.m., Round Island Creek Mission Center
Carrie Layton, 3 p.m., Forest Hill Cemetery
Edward Monroe, 1 p.m., Hartselle Church of Christ
Thomas Perry, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Barbara Raby, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Wonnie Segars, 2 p.m, Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Reba Towe, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
