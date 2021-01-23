Faye Baker, 2 p.m., Athens City Cemetery
Becky Guthrie, 12-2 Visitation, Peck Funeral Home
Bobbie Johnson, 11 a.m., Herring Cemetery
Doris Jones, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Pete Lee, 2 p.m., Lebanon Baptist Church, Falkville
James Letson, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
John McAbee, II, 12 p.m., Decatur Baptist Church
Elnora Miller, noon, Calvary Memorial Gardens
James Randolph, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Dorothy Smith, noon, Owens Cemetery
Dr. Walter Walker Jr., 11 a.m., Athens City Cemetery
