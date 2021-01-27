Casey Austin, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Jack Boyd, 1 p.m., Hardshell Cemetery, Town Creek
Kay Cobb, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
R.C. Flannagin, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Cleo Long, 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Eva
Peggy Moran, 7 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Waits, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
