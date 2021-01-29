Jay Breeding, 2 p.m., Tanner Methodist Church
Dennis Downs Sr., 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Jerry Hamilton, 3 p.m., Elliott Funeral Home, Moulton
Linda Isbell, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Patricia Jarman, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Carolyn Sharpley, 11 a.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
