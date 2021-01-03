Margaret Brown, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Thelma Carter, 2 p.m., Bethlehem West Cemetery, Battleground
Naomi Henderson Jenkins, 3 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Rusty Johnson, 1 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church
Novalene McDowell, 2 p.m., Duck River Baptist Cemetery
Mary Mekras, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Janie Carver, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Jimmy Powell, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.