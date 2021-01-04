Elbert Berryman, 1 pm., Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel

Martha Cody, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Dennis Haygood, 11:15 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery

Alfred Hudson, 2 p.m., Union Hill Cemetery

Brenda Little, noon, Ferguson Cemetery

Tommie Meeks, 2 p.m., Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery

Leon Oliver, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home Chapel

Jeff Peppers, 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery

Dorothy Perry, 1 p.m., Cromwell Crossroads Church

Brenda Smith, 11 a.m., Wrights Cemetery

Latricia Vinson, 1 p.m., Ebenezer Cemetery

Malvon Willis, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery

