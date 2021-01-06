Robert Allen, 2:30 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery
Hampton Ayers, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Jerry Brookshire, 2 p.m., Ridout’s-Brown Service, Decatur
Regina Chambers, 2 p.m., Legg Cemetery
Jeannie Hill, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Ljulia Jones, 1 p.m., Sandhill Church Cemetery
Ted Lanier, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Linda Mitchell, noon, Hartselle City Cemetery
John Patterson, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia
Marie Webb, 2 p.m., Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton
Donald Wells, 4 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
