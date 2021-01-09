Bessie Brown, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
James Burgess, 11 a.m., Andrews Chapel Cemetery
Albert Estes, 2 p.m., Daniels Chapel Baptist Church
Wesley Garmany, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Ryan Jones, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Oscar Lamon, 3 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Peggy McGregor, 12 p.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
Ruby Self, 2 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
