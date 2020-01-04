Joy L Coan, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Methodist Church
Kontrina Leanette Stewart Darrington, 1 p.m., United Jubilee House of Prayer
Doris Day, 11:45 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery
Charles Hampton, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Richard Kilgo, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Paul Peebles, 2 p.m., Peebles Family Cemetery
Ronald Redler, 11 a.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur
Judith Wynn, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral home, Hartselle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.