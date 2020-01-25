Yvonne Ange, 1 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Thomas Calvin, 2 p.m., Alabama Veteran’s Museum in Athens
Bobbie Clark, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Bud Ervin, noon, Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel
Charles Hedgecock, 11:30 a.m., Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Kingston, TN
Katy Marshall, 2 p.m., Central Baptist Church, Decatur
Annie Sharpley, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Judi Sisk, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
