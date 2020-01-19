Bruce Cagle, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel, Decatur
Margaret Fite, 2:30 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Clyde Gillott, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Rachel Hargrove, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Nancy Latham, 3 p.m., Rock Creek Baptist Church, Eva
Jason Ledbetter, 2 p.m., Calvary Church, Lacey’s Spring
Kenneth McLemore, noon, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
