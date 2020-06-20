HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jarrett Maples, 49, will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Shaddix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Maples died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 23, 1971, in Morgan County to Rickey Martin Maples and Patricia Ann Mears. He was employed by Sonoco as a machine operator.
Jarrett was a very outgoing person and was a funny guy. He loved life and loved his family dearly. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Hand Maples; son, Colton Maples (Brandi); father and stepmother, Rickey Martin Maples (Judy); mother and stepfather, Patricia Ann Kerby (Lonnie); and three sisters, Teresa Hensley (Barry), Crystal Maples and Kayron Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Shockey, Robert Peden, Ryan Bradford, Matthew Scholwinski, Anthony Bomar and Troy Frazier.
