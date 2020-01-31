DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Jarvis Laron Lane, 35, of Decatur will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Canaan M.B. Church in Hillsboro with Bishop John Z. Gray officiating and inhumation in Sterrs Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Jarvis Laron Lane was born October 30, 1984 in Decatur, AL to the late James Lee Lane and Elyce Carter Lane. Jarvis was called by his Heavenly Father to his eternal home on January 27, 2020.
He professed hope in Christ at an early age at Springhill M.B. Church, currently ElShaddai Church Ministries, under the leadership of Bishop John Z. Gray. He served faithfully as Church Administrator and praise team member.
Early on, Jarvis was identified as a gifted and astute student. He was educated within the Decatur City School System and graduated with honors from Decatur High School in 2003. From there, he extended his education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government with a minor in Spanish Language and Literature. While at UAB, he served as a student ambassador, member of UAB Gospel Choir, academic tutor for UAB athletics, and a resident advisor - which eventually led to him discovering his passion for working within the field of higher education.
Following his matriculation from UAB, he began working at the illustrious Alabama A&M University as a Residence Hall Director where he was able to hone his dedication to higher education and student success. As well, he served in a variety of capacities on AAMU’s campus such as Professional Development Instructor for the Centers of Excellence in Teaching and Learning, member of the Staff Senate, Advisor to the Residence Hall Council, and coordinator of the annual Housing Fall Festival. He also assisted various campus entities in grant writing, mentoring, and tutoring students. Additionally, Jarvis still found time to be involved in several higher education organizations such as the Alabama Education Association, National Education Association, Alabama Association for Housing Officers, Southern Association for College Student Affairs, and NASPA-Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. Within these organizations, Jarvis was able to travel extensively and network with other likeminded higher education administrators.
Although he was devoted to service for his students and community, he loved his family most of all. He wholeheartedly stood and supported family in every effort. Along with family, he loved music, volunteering, networking, and furthering his knowledge and education.
Jarvis was preceded in death by his father, James Lane and his grandmothers, Louise Lane Barbee and Marian Carter.
Jarvis leaves to cherish his memory an amazing, strong, and dedicated mother, Elyce Lane; a devoted sister and brother, Jareece and Jeremie Lane of Decatur, AL and Tiffany Cassells of Puyallup, WA; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, including a treasured friend, Dr. Josh Lim of Houston, TX. He will also be tremendously missed by the students and faculty of the Alabama A&M University.
