DECATUR — Jarvis Laron Lane, 35, died January 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Canaan M.B. Church in Hillsboro with burial in Sterrs Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral. Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
