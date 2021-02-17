ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA —
Jasamine C. Taylor, 22, formerly of Moulton, died February 5, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Byler Road Church of Christ with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. There will be limited seating and Covid guidelines will be followed. Public viewing will be Thursday from 2-6 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
