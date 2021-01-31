HARTSELLE — Jason Patrick Cossey, 43, died Monday, January 25 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1977 in Homewood, AL to Hassell Lynn Cossey and Melanie Krahenbuhl Cossey. He attended grade school and high school in the Birmingham, AL area, then completed a two-year course in electrical instrumentation at Calhoun College in Decatur, AL. Jason was a master electrician and, after owning his own electrical business for several years, worked on numerous construction projects in North Alabama as a member of the IBEW. He was most recently working at the Mazda/Toyota construction site in Madison, AL. Jason had a soft heart for people in need and for animals of all kinds.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Melanie Cossey Peters; stepfather, Dr. John P. Peters; his brothers, Aaron Mitchell Cossey (Erin), Kyle Lance Cossey (Gabby); sister, Caroline Leigh Cossey Howard (Casey); half-sister, Sonya Lynn Cossey Scott; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jason also leaves behind his rescue fur buddies Tango and Daisy.
A private Celebration of Life service will take place on a later date. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.