DECATUR — Jason Edward Tapscott, 44, of Decatur, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Jason “Coach” Tapscott was a long time devoted and inspirational coach for the Decatur Youth Programs. Jason was a beloved son and brother. He was a dedicated uncle to his niece and nephew. He coached and mentored many children. He was not just a coach, but a loved and respected friend. He was a passionate Alabama fan who always boasted about Crimson Pride.
Roll Tide Roll !!!
Jason was survived by his dad, Willard Tapscott; two sisters, Amber Tapscott and Susan Eaton (Mike); nephew, Shone Tapscott; Niece, Brooke Hendrix (Tanner); two great-nieces, Averie and Blakely Hendrix.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Emma Sue Tapscott and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Jason’s Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 996, Hartselle, Al. 35640.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.