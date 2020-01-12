LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral for Jason Eric Ledbetter, 46, is 2 p.m. January 12, 2020 at Calvary Church in Lacey’s Spring with Pastor Cory Morrow officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial is in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. January 11 at the church.
