MOULTON — Funeral for Jason Gray, 45, of Moulton, will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Gray died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Decatur. He was born, April 13, 1976, to Dwight Gray and Mary Lou Gray. He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Gray.
Pallbearers will be Michael Moats, Keith Jones, Brian Gray, Stoney Bolan, Cain Bryant, Dylan Jones.
