DECATUR — Jason (JBird) Tyler Sharp died of natural causes in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1978 at Decatur General. He was a wonderful artist whose work was an inspiration to many and he was known for his personal renditions of children, beloved pets and iconic figures.
Jason had a heart for people with mental disabilities shown in his teaching an art course for the Mental Health Center and regularly volunteering for events for those with special needs.
He never met a stranger and will be remembered for his hilarious wit, friendly attitude and for ending every encounter with his catchphrase “love love”.
Jason is survived by his beloved daughter Abbey; parents Tommy and Martha Sharp; brothers, John (Leigh Anne and Thomas) and Jeff (Andrea, Amelie and Jules); girlfriend, Elizabeth Gebhart; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Janice Pearson Sharp; and grandparents, John Robert and Betty Sharp and Ewel and Clarice Pearson.
His memorial service will be on Sunday, November 24th, 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church of Decatur AL. Jason would appreciate colorful clothing instead of somber dress. There will be a celebration of life afterwards from 3-5 p.m. at the Carnegie Arts Center in Decatur, AL.
