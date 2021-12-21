ATHENS — Funeral Service for Jason Wayne Johnson of Athens will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Manley and Rev. Phil Waldrop officiating, with burial in the New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home. He was born in Morgan County to Jerry Wayne Johnson and Delores Blankenship Johnson. Jason passed away Friday at Athens -Limestone Hospital. He was a Real Estate Agent for Capstone Reality. Jason was preceded in death by his Father. He was the best Husband, Step-Father, Realtor, and Uncle. Jason adored his 2 God Children , loved Star Wars, Alabama Football, Pittsburgh Steeler Football, the Atlanta Braves, collecting Baseball Cards, and Sundrop.
Survivors include wife, Tracy Johnson; step-daughter, Madison Rongisch; mother, Delores Johnson; grandmother, Vonda Johnson; brother, Chad Johnson (Candice); niece and nephew, Makinley and Caden; god children, Madison and Trip Wells.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wells, Mark Johnson, Chad Johnson, Shaw Lemmond, Rod Langel, and David Elder.
