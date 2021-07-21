HARTSELLE — Funeral for Jason Lynn Harris, 50, will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Doug Rayburn and Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris died on Monday, July 19, 2021 at UAB Hospital. He was born June 10, 1971, in Morgan County to Bobby Lynn Harris and Shirley Ray Harris.
Jason was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, son and brother. He loved to hunt and fish, loved animals and was a softball coach. He was employed as a CNC Machinist for Trinity Machine and Supply, LLC, prior to his passing.
Survivors include: wife, Tracie Harris; son, Jesse Howard; four daughters, Serra-Mae Harris, Khloe Harris, Raegan Howard, Meaghan Blake; parents, Bobby Lynn Harris and Shirley Ray Harris; brother, Rusty Harris; sister, Melissa Estes; and one grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Chris Patterson, Bryan Wright, Clint Howard, Dan King, Jason Kilamouse and Chad Brown.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred K. Davis, Rusty Harris.
