BROOKWOOD — Private graveside service for Jason Roger Houston, 45, of Brookwood, formerly of Hatton, will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Cave Springs Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Joe Holmes and Brother Mark Wakefield will officiate and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Jason, who went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020, was born, October 2, 1974, to Roger Dale Houston and Kathy Prescott Houston. Jason was a member of First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa, Alabama where he sang in the choir. Jason was a graduate of Hatton High School as Valedictorian, The University of North Alabama and The University of Alabama where he earned a Master’s Degree in Communications. He was employed by Warrior Met Coal in Brookwood where he served as Director of Communications.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Eloise Houston and Nelson and Elaine Prescott.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Houston; two stepsons, Ryan (Shelby) Ware, Carson Ware; stepdaughter, Madison Ware; parents, Brother Roger Dale Houston and Kathy Prescott Houston.
Memorials may be made, in memory of Jason Roger Houston, to The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Foundation at Box 870343 Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0343.
