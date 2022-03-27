DECATUR — Jason H. Segars left us on March 24, 2022, following a brief battle with Peritoneal Mesothelioma. He had returned to Decatur, Alabama to reside shortly before his passing which is where he was also born on September, 7 1967.
After moving with his parents, Jason graduated from Walker High School in Jasper, Alabama. He then attended Huntingdon College where he received a liberal arts degree specializing in Computer Science. After a brief time at CH2MHill, he spent the rest of his career working for ACVCC (Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission) for the State of Alabama. Jason and his wife, Sharon, settled in Wetumpka, Alabama, where they raised three children. After retiring, Jason and Sharon moved to North Alabama, where he enjoyed his favorite hobbies; swimming, model trains, and spoiling grandchildren.
Jason is survived by his wife of thirty years, Sharon. He is also survived by his three children, Sarah Levins (Jake), Jonothon Segars (Olivia), and Jeremey Segars; three grandchildren; and his parents, Thomas and Nelda Segars; and brother Christopher Segars(Debbie).
