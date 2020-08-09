Decatur — Jason Sheffield, 45 of Decatur, passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence. No services are planned at this time. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Sheffield was born June 30, 1975 in Gadsden, AL to Leon Sheffield and Glenda Ann Glenn Sheffield. He was a native of Southside, AL and attended both Decatur High School and Overton High School in Nashville, as well as Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He earned a BS in Computer Science and worked as a Computer Programmer for the Haney Company.
He attended GracePoint Church in Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Sheffield.
He is survived by his father, Leon Sheffield, of Decatur and his son, Evan Sheffield, of Athens.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their assistance and compassion.
Melvin Dean Tucker
Decatur
Funeral service for Melvin Dean Tucker, 84 of Decatur, will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Tucker, who died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home, was born March 6, 1936 in Morgan County to Jeff Anderson Tucker and Katie Ruth Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Butler Tucker of Decatur; one son, Melvin Don Tucker of Birmingham; and one daughter, Felecia Clements of Hartselle. He is also survived by one brother, Elton Lee Tucker (Shelia) of Huntsville; one sister, Peggy Robinson of Lawrence County; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andy Walden, Jonathon Walden, Gregory Walden, Byron Johnson, Billy Puckett and Jackie Clifton.
