TOWN CREEK
Funeral for Jasper Woodie Purser, 72, of Town Creek will be Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Fowler officiation. Burial will be in Black Ground Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Purser, who died Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence, was born October 5, 1947, to Early Purser and Alma Lucille Lovelady Purser. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his friend, Marie Kelley; three sons, Dewayne Purser, Matthew Purser and Mickeal Purser; stepson, Kelley Harville; daughter, Ashley Lewis; stepdaughter, Neasha Woods; brother, O.D. Purser; three sisters, Lucille Colburn, Jewel Dean Cole, Delinda Arnold; 12 grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
