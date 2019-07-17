DECATUR — Jaxson Jayce Turrentine, age six, died Thursday at Children’s Hospital. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Summer Drinkard Turrentine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.