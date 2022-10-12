EVANS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA
Jay Merle Rape, age 73, of Evans City, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born November 28, 1948 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Merle R. Rape and Barbara Haddock Rape.
Jay was a member of the Harmony/Zelienople United Methodist Church. He served as a financial secretary, member of the church choir and was very active in church activities. He was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in 1967 and a graduate of North Alabama University. As a teen, he worked at Whitey Fyocks Farm. He was formerly a Forward Township Supervisor and a Rotarian in Decatur, Alabama. In his life, he had a very extensive career, he retired after 42 years as a district manager of Cooks Pest Control. After retirement, he returned to the family farm in Evans City, where he worked closely with his brother Tim and cousin Roger Jones.
Jay had a wonderful sense humor and was a real people person. He was an avid golfer and loved Alabama football. In his free time, he enjoyed building and restoring cars and tractors. He will be fondly missed and lovingly remembered.
Jay leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 26 years, Amy Plunkett Rape whom he married on June 22, 1996; his siblings, Tim (Pam) Rape and Linda (William) Erwin; and his stepsiblings, Glen Franceschina, Bonnie (James) Snyder, and Karen (Mark) Henderson.
Friends will be received from 2 P.M. until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 4 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Harmony/Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh Street, Harmony, PA 16037 with Pastor Dan Owen, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jay’s name to the Harmony/Zelienople United Methodist Church, https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/251461463.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Avenue, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
