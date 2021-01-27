TANNER — Jay O. Breeding, 90 of Tanner, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. Mr. Breeding was born on September 21, 1930 to Edward Breeding and Martha Brannon Breeding.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Harrison (Johnny), Troy Breeding (Debbie) and Cathy Oakley (Mike); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mildred Breeding; and nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Mr. Breeding will be Friday, January 29th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tanner Methodist Church, with Jason Green officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Tanner Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur (RusselHillCancerFoundation.org/Donate or 3601 CCI Dr., Huntsville, AL 35805), or to Tanner Methodist Church.
