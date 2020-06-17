HARTSELLE — Jaylinn Sebastian Tennyson, 12, died June 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at Risen Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Risen Church.
