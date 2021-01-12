BIRMINGHAM — Jean Flowers Gregory, 93, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 at her residence at Mount Royal Towers in Birmingham. Prior to moving to Birmingham in July, Jean was a resident at Brookdale Cedar Springs in Decatur, Alabama, where she enjoyed a happy and active life with her dear friends and caring staff.
Jean was born in Ripley, Tennessee on January 27, 1927 to Troy and Gracie Flowers. She traveled the United States extensively with her husband, Hoyett Gregory, who was a career Navy man. They retired in Millington, Tennessee. Jean retired from the Memphis Public Library System after a long and rewarding career. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Millington and later a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Decatur.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a younger brother, and her beloved son, Anthony Adcox.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Naftel (Cecil), Angie Harris (Joe); two granddaughters, Wendy McCrary (Ray), Grace Lancaster (Eli); two great- grandchildren and a great-great-grandson (on the way). She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Burrell Jenkins; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Peggy Flowers; and her nephews and niece.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Mount Royal Towers, who in these worst of times, went far and above the expected to make Jean’s life happy and to provide comfort and compassion to her daughters.
There will be a graveside service in Millington, Tennessee in the spring when the family can all be together to celebrate the “glue that held us all together” for many years.
Gifts in memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
