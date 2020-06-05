DECATUR — Mrs. Jean Hales, age 84, of Decatur, AL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. Mrs. Hales was born on October 29, 1935 in DeRidder, LA to Columbus Marvin Phillips and Ocie Rogers Phillips.
Mrs. Hales was a secretary for most of her career for different Huntsville businesses and attorneys and eventually retired with UAH, but her home, family and friends were most important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Hales; several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Hales is survived by her son, Robert Christopher Hales and wife (Tracie) of Decatur; grandchildren, Justin Hales, Andrew Hales, and Morgan Smith (Jonathan); sister, Rose Rogers of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to send special thanks out to Morningside Assisted Living in Decatur, Madison Hospital and Redstone Village Hospice Care for taking care of her in her final days.
Visitation for Mrs. Hales will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. The service will follow at 3 p.m. with Brother Pat Lawrence officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
