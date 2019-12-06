GADSDEN
Jean Johnson Estes passed away November 30. Born June 6, 1928, she graduated Gadsden High School in 1946. She and her husband lived in Heidelberg, Germany where both worked at Allied Command before returning to Gadsden. Jean worked 13 years as secretary at Republic Steel. She and her second husband, Kenneth Dobbs Estes, moved to Decatur, Alabama where they raised their family and she worked at Monsanto as Patent Secretary for 25 years. After his death she moved to Rainbow City and was active with the Gold Tiger Club, being a charter member and secretary for ten years. Jean made a profession of faith and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Gadsden. While in Decatur she was a member of First Baptist Church. She later rejoined First Baptist, Gadsden, and was a member of the Rejoice Fellowship Class. Jean most recently lived with family in Texas. Jean will be remembered for her indomintable spirit, her love and sacrifice for her family and friends, including caring for three aging relatives.
Jean is preceded in death by parents, Minnie and Hillry Johnson; sisters, Mozelle Mackey and Pat King; and husband, Ken Estes.
Jean is survived by daughters, Carol Stephens Hester (Tom) and Gina Estes Green (Glenn); grandchildren, Dr. Melissa Kinney (Powell), Stephen Hester (Mallory), Glenn Green III and Katie Green; great-grandchilden, Andrew, Jack and Madeline Kinney and Leo Hester.
Visitation begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home and the service follows at 11 a.m. Reverend Mat Alexander officiating. There will be a private entombment at Forrest Cemetery Mausoleum. The family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or a charity of one’s choosing.
