DECATUR — Jean Link Rankin died peacefully in her sleep at her home on September 19, 2021. She was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on January 16, 1929, to Malcolm and Clara Link. After graduating from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, in 1950, she married Marvin Rex Ranking, Jr. in Rockmart, Georgia, and moved to Decatur.
She was a member of several social organizations in the city, and was an avid tennis player, and particularly enjoyed her bridge club. She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served in various capacities over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years and her son, Jim. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Charles; three sons, Rex, III, Link, and Robert; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
