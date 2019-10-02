DECATUR — Jean McGuire Wallace, 75, of Decatur went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Wallace was born July 7, 1944. She graduated from Phil Campbell High School in 1962 and Ray’s School of Cosmetology in 1963. She worked as a hairstylist, using her profession as a ministry of service to many people, from children in public housing to senior citizens in assisted living. She was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church for 50 years and currently attended Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur. She has been an active church member, working with children through Mission Friends, Vacation Bible School, the nursery, youth groups and also the ladies ministries. Her hobby was socializing with her church friends by dining out and taking trips with them. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister and friend. If help was needed, she was only a phone call away.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence, where services will be held at 3 p.m. Chad Hess, John Sowell, Justin McAlpin and Rayburn Whitman officiating.
Jean is survived by her husband of 56 years, Louis Wallace; daughters, Denise Wallace (John) Sowell and Sonya Wallace (Jeff) Hodge; brother, James McGuire; brother-in-law, Rayburn Whitman; she was Nana to seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Shanna) Sowell, Josiah Sowell, Jason Sowell, Joseph Sowell, Drew (Rachael) Hodge, Ben (Savannah) Hodge and Katie Lin Hodge.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Parker R. McGuire and Eula Southern McGuire; sister, Ernestine Whitman and sister-in-law, Carolyn McGuire.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Decatur, Alabama and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com
