MOULTON — Funeral for Jean Powell Hall, 75, of Moulton will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Barry Cater officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hall died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born November 3, 1943 to M.G. Welborn and Trannie Welborn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Foy Hall; sons, Wally Powell and Bobby Hall; brother, E.S. Welborn; sister, Ruby Stewart; birth mother, Lorene Wallace.
Survivors include three sons, Tim Powell, Mark (Tracy) Hall, Marshall (Joy) Hall; three daughters, Donna Burdette, Tammy (Jeff) Bonsall, Carolyn (Bobby) Stewart; brother, Rod Morgan; four sisters, Avon (Richard) King, Diane (Ali) Elwaer, Patricia Wallace, Joan Waldschmidt; grandchildren, John Burdette, Josh (Jasmine) Burdette, Heath (Kaila) Morgan, Drew Stewart, Dylan Powell, Bretinie (Jeremey) Alvis, Alan Powell, Cody Powell, Hannah Hall, Mallory Hall, Courtney (Justin) West, Moranda (Ben) Hollis, Breanna (Cole) Bigbee, Stone Reparsky, Blake Bonsall, Chance Bonsall, Hailey (Josh) Brannan; great-grandchildren, Crimson Stewart, Winston Stewart, Karson Morgan, Kohen Morgan, Naomi Brannan, Bryson Hollis, Breckin Hollis, Kyndall West, Libby West, Jase West, Payson Bigbee, Ryder Alvis, Jacob Alvis and Willa Kate Alvis.
Pallbearers will be Heath Morgan, John Burdette, Josh Burdette, Dylan Powell, Josh Brannan, Rodney Waldschmidt.
