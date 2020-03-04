HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jean Stricklin Screws, 91, will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim Keenum officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Cullman. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Screws died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born August 16, 1928, in Cullman County to Henry Stricklin and Estelle (Davis) Stricklin. She was a graduate of Cullman High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Bernard College. Her Master’s Degree was received from the University of North Alabama. She was employed as a teacher for the Hartselle City School System, working at the Hartselle Junior High for many years prior to her retirement, and was a member of the East Highland Baptist Church. She was involved in many organizations throughout the years, such as: Morgan County Educators Association, Alabama Education Association, National Education Association, Phi Kappa Phi and the American Association for Health, Physical Edcation and Recreation.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Truman Screws and her parents and siblings, Irving, Dillard, Martin, Sue and Trilby.
Survivors include one daughter, Vicki Jeffreys (Roger); one son, Greg Screws; two grandchildren, Courtney White Greene (Jacob) and Emily Screws Roberts (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Rhett Roberts, Graham Roberts, Will Greene and Charley Greene; blended family, Mike and Lendy Jeffreys Hancock (Chase, Brandi, Kennedi, Cohen, Abbie and Matt) Lonnie and Leslie Jeffreys Dawson (Alex and Makenzie).
