DECATUR — It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jeanette Holt Stewart on Sunday May 8, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Jeanette dedicated her life to her family while loving to fish and adventure on Sunday drives. She was country when country wasn’t cool. She had wonderful smile and heart of gold. She will forever be missed but now be our guardian angel in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Stewart; daughter, Rebecca Stewart Rogers; son, Blake Stewart (Amanda); six grandchildren, Savannah Campbell, Kathryn Stewart, Hayley Stewart, Garrett Rogers, Sydney Stewart, Ryeley Stewart; one great-grandson, Colton Cannaday; one sister, Teresa Brannon; two brothers, Billy Holt Jr. and Michael Keith Holt. She will forever be missed never forgotten.
There Will be a Celebration Of Life from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon in The Chapel at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home on Saturday May 14, 2022.
