PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — Funeral service for Jeanette Leona Higgins, 74, will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Higgins died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at West Florida Hospital. She was born July 6, 1946, in Morgan County to Jack Smallwood and Leetha Leona Smallwood. She was employed with Kroger in the Deli Department, prior to her passing. Preceding her in death were her first husband, Aaron Edward Higgins; her parents; brothers, Jackie Smallwood and Larry Smallwood and a sister, Rebecca Boatwright.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Hicks; sons, Terry Bailey, Jesse Bailey, Rodney Bailey and Johnny Bailey; daughters, Lisa Ann Conley and Regina Washington; grandchildren, Jaclin Marie Conley, Jayla Leann Rose Conley, Dylan Gage Conley and Destiny Nicole Lee Conley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
