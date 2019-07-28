ATHENS — Mrs. Jeanette McCown Graul, 78, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Services for Mrs. Graul will be 2 p.m. Monday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Limestone Memorial Gardens.
