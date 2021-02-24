DECATUR — Jeanette W. Self, 88, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Services will be announced at a later date.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Rebecca; sister, Susan; daughter-in-law, Karen, and dog, Albie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Zona White; husband, John W.; son, John C., and brother, Richard.
Jeanette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. She attended Rapid City High School. While in school, she played the violin in the orchestra and sang in the school choir, as well as in the congregational church. Jeanette was a distinguished soprano. She was invited to New York to try out for the Philharmonic Orchestra as a singer.
Jeanette married John W. Self on June 2, 1955. She raised two children, Rebecca Louise and John C. She worked for several years in the Episcopal Church, and also as a columnist for The Decatur Daily. Jeanette was a member of the P.E.O. She was a member over the years in several chapters and formed Chapter U. Jeanette was a USAF officer’s wife and traveled many places. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA.
