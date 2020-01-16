DECATUR — Jeanne Elizabeth Mooney Smith 82, of Decatur passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She was born May 17, 1937 in Mobile, Alabama and spent the last 49 years in Decatur, but she was always tied to her roots in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she grew up and attended East Tennessee State University. Jeanne travelled extensively as a little girl, following her dad’s baseball career all over the country and instilling a lifelong love of baseball. She enriched the lives of many in Decatur through her work in the school system and support of various charities including PACT and the Decatur General Foundation. She had many friends who filled her life with joy and who shared her journey through life from raising kids, to empty nests, and the golden years. Her greatest accomplishment and legacy is her three boys who adored her and will carry her in their hearts forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Elizabeth Mooney (Johnson City, TN); sister, Judy Ayers; and her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert L. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Steve Smith and wife Kathy, Scott Smith and his wife Kenyon and Robert Smith and his wife Gina; one sister, Suzie Mooney; grandchildren, Shane Smith, Sarah Smith, Caroline Keenum, Jake Smith and Evie Smith and other extended family members whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be Monday January 20, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend Dr. Hughey Reynolds officiating. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
