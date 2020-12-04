MACON, GEORGIA
Jed Patrick Blackwell, 59, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence.
Jed was born on April 5, 1961 in Decatur, AL to the late Carl Blackwell and Jewel “Judy” Bentley Blackwell. He was married to the late Julie Mullins Blackwell. A proud construction welder and pipefitter for most of his career, Jed worked across the US, including at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Glen Rose, TX, and Savannah Sugar Refinery. In 1997, Jed moved his young family to Macon to work for Graphic Packaging, rising to the role of millwright. Jed found pleasure being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed restoring old guns, ATVs, and dirt bikes.
Jed is survived by his children: Jessica Blackwell Berryhill of Warner Robins, GA, Jeremiah Blackwell (Lyndsey) of Powder Springs, GA, Josiah Blackwell of Warner Robins, GA, and Jenna Blackwell of Portland, OR; granddaughters: Arden Berryhill, Leslie Berryhill, and Quinn Berryhill; mother: Judy Blackwell of Decatur, AL; sister: Cathy Cameron (Joe) of Moulton, AL and his nephew, Clay Cameron (Lauren) of Decatur, AL. In addition to his father and wife, Jed was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Glenn “Steve” Blackwell.
Services celebrating Jed’s life will be held today, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Parker officiating, at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The visitation for family and friends will also be held today, December 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
