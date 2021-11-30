HILLSBORO — Funeral service for Jeff Bloodworth, 48, will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Bloodworth died on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 11, 1973, in Lawrence County to Jerry Glen Bloodworth and Ellen Moriarty. He was employed by 3M Company, as a chemical operator. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Bloodworth; father, Jerry Glen Bloodworth (Jean); mother, Ellen Moriarty Lozon (Michael); son, Brad Bloodworth (Maisey Chappell); daughter, Jennifer Fleck (Ronnie); stepsons, Tyler Summers, Trevor Summers, Shane Gulley; stepdaughter, Brianna Corbin; brother, Chris Bloodworth (Courtney); sister, Amy Wilcox (Mike); stepsisters, Sonya Triggers and Karen Sandlin; grandchild, Amy; and nieces and nephews, Katie, Dylan, Savannah, Miami and Bellamy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.