Services for Jeff Fawcett, age 60, of Decatur, formerly of Bolivar, TN were held Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm, graveside, in New Union Cemetery near Medon, TN. Mr. Fawcett died Thursday morning, November 25, 2021 at his home in Decatur, AL.
He was a native of Bolivar, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Fawcett and Susanne McKisson Fawcett Denton, who survives.
Reared and educated in Bolivar, he was a 1979 graduate of Bolivar Central High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1983 from the University of Memphis. On December 26, of that same year, he was united in marriage to the former Robin Carter. Soon, they moved to Oklahoma for two years before settling in Decatur, AL. There, Jeff worked at Red Stone Arsenal for 30 years where he was the Deputy Production Manager of the AN/TPY-2 Radar Product Office - Sensors Directorate of the Missile Defense Agency.
He was a member of Decatur First Baptist Church and, in his leisure time, enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with his grandchildren.
He leaves his wife of almost 38 years, Robin Fawcett of Decatur; two sons, Seth (Taylor) Fawcett of Priceville, AL and Mitch (Robyn) Fawcett of Decatur; his mother and step-father, Susanne and Jimmy Denton of Bolivar; two sisters, Jera Fawcett of Henderson and Darian (Daniel) Leath, also of Henderson; two brothers, Shayne (Shannon) Fawcett of Bolivar and James Elliott (Holly) Denton, also of Bolivar; and five grandchildren, Hudson, Henry, Hattie and Hazel Fawcett and, one little girl, on the way.
In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by one brother, Blaine Fawcett.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. [http://www.stkide.org].
