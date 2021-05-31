SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Jeff Mason, 55 of Somerville, will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Warren and Bro. James Reeves officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00AM - 12:00PM at Peck Funeral Home. Mr. Mason died on May 29, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1965 in Morgan County to Douglas Mason and Linda Reeves. Jeff Mason was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Murphy.
Survivors include his parents, Douglas Mason and Linda Mason; brother, Tony Mason (Susan); sister, Crystal Barbee (Charlie).
Pallbearers will be Noah Barbee, Dylan Barbee, Justin Mason, Billy Montgomery, Will Matson and Kevin Reeves. Honorary Pallbearers will be Garry Shaddon and Jeremy Wallace.
