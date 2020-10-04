HARTSELLE — Jeff Stauch, age 62 of Hartselle, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Stauch was born on September 3, 1958 in Illinois to Ronald Carl Stauch and Jeannie Josephine Zubowski Stauch. He was previously employed as a diesel mechanic. Mr. Stauch was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Stauch; two sons, Chad Stauch (LaDawn) of Hartselle and Eric Stauch (Kristin) of Hartselle; one sister, Debbie Aker of Prescott, Arizona; and two grandchildren.
