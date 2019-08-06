CULLMAN — Funeral service for Jeff Steele, 50, will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Steele died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 16, 1969, in Winston County to Coy and Barbra Ann Steele. He was a mechanic for the City of Decatur Public Works Department. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include two sons, Justin Steele (Sunnie Brown) and Hunter Steele; one brother, Toney Steele (Sharron); one sister, Pamela Steele Cooper; and two grandchildren, Harlow Steele and Karson East.
